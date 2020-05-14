Officials responding to gas leak in Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders and UGI worked to control a gas leak in the area of the 100 Block of West Sixth Street, between South Spruce Street and Crosswinds Drive in Lititz.

Police say this affects the area of South Spruce Street and West Sixth Street in Lititz Borough and portions of the Crosswinds Development in Warwick Township.

Resident evacuations have been initiated. The fire chief says 20 homes were evacuated.

UGI is on scene and as of 12:45 p.m. the leak is shut off.

Authorities have contacted the affected households regarding evacuation.

