Officials say Lancaster man with ‘extensive’ record caught discarding stolen gun

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man with prior felony convictions will serve up to 15 years in prison for having a stolen firearm during an incident last year in the city.

Lancaster City Police caught Chappell Williams, 41, discarding the gun when they responded to the 700 block of East Chestnut Street on Feb. 25, 2019. Police recovered the firearm and determined Williams had felony convictions that prohibited him from possessing firearms.

Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle sentenced Williams to seven and a half to 15 years in prison. Williams was convicted at trial in January of felony persons not to possess.

Assistant District Attorney Christine L. Wilson cited at sentencing Williams’ “extensive” criminal record and said Williams tried to get away with having the gun by discarding it as police arrived.

Officials say Williams also has pending robbery, aggravated assault, and firearms charges.

