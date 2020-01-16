Officials seeking information on two emaciated horses left at New Holland Stables

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is assisting the Pennsylvania SPCA in the investigation of two emaciated horses dropped off last weekend at the New Holland Stables.

The DA’s office is seeking information on who was involved in owning the horses and dropping them off at the stables.

The horses, Thelma and Louise, received treatment at New Bolton Center in Kennett Square and are recovering. They were left at the stables either Sunday or early Monday. The DA’s office says the stable staff found them on Monday and contacted the SPCA.

If you have seen the horses prior to Monday, please contact the PSPCA at 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org, or the DA’s office at 717-299-8100

You can also submit tips on this investigation, or any potential instance of animal cruelty, to the tipline at AnimalAbuse@co.lancaster.pa.us.