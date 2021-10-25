One dead after crash turns into car fire in Lancaster County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a car reportedly crashed into a tree and caught on fire.

Northwest Regional Police was called to the scene late Friday night to the 700 block of Amosite Road in West Donegal Township. When they arrived, they found a car crashed into a tree fully engulfed in flames.

Officers weren’t able to get the fire out to determine if there was someone in the car.

After the Elizabethtown Fire Department got there, the fire was extinguished and they found one occupant. Due to damage, they were unable to identify.

Upon investigation, police say a Ford Explorer was driving westbound on Amosite Road and crossed into the oncoming lane, then drove off the road and hit the tree head-on. Officers believe speed was a factor.

Any witnesses are asked to call Northwest Regional Police.