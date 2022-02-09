One dead after tractor-trailer crash in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash involving a car and tractor-trailer occurred in Lancaster County on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

At 6:15 p.m., officers arrived at State Road 72, also known as Lancaster Road, and Lititz Road. They learned that a Ford Taurus was traveling westbound on Lititz Road when it entered the intersection of Route 72. The car was then struck by a car carrier that was traveling south on Route 72.

The passenger of the car was pronounced dead by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, and the identities of the people involved have not yet been released. The crash is still under initial investigation at this time.

The road will remain closed for several hours. But, Thursday’s morning commute should not be affected by the road closure.