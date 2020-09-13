One dead in Lancaster officer involved shooting

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – Officers from Lancaster Bureau of Police say there was an officer involved shooting after police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 300 block of Laurel Street at 4:15 this afternoon.
Police say preliminary information indicates that an adult male has died.
According to police, the deceased was armed with a knife at the time of the shooting.
Check back with abc27 for more information as this story develops.
