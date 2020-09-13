One dead in Lancaster officer involved shooting

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – Officers from Lancaster Bureau of Police say there was an officer involved shooting after police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 300 block of Laurel Street at 4:15 this afternoon.

Police say preliminary information indicates that an adult male has died.

According to police, the deceased was armed with a knife at the time of the shooting.

Protesters gather on the scene of Sunday's officer involved shooting in Lancaster.

Protesters gather on the scene of Sunday’s officer involved shooting in Lancaster.

