One dead in Lancaster rowhome fire, incident being investigated

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday morning a heavy fire on Beaver Street in Lancaster left one dead in a rowhome, according to authorities.

The first fire unit from Lancaster City Bureau of Fire arrived within three minutes to the 2.5 story rowhome and started to put the fire out.

Search and rescue personnel located the deceased victim in the attic while others were putting the fire out.

This incident is still active and being jointly investigated by the Lancaster City Fire Marshal Division, Lancaster City Bureau of Police, Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshals, and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Lancaster City Bureau of Fire reminds you to:

Install smoke alarms on every floor and in every bedroom

Change the batteries in all alarms twice a year with daylight savings time unless your alarm is equipped with a 10-year lithium battery.

Ensure every person in your home understands and practices your home fire escape plan twice a year.

If you do not have a working smoke alarm, Lancaster City Bureau of Fire can provide smoke detectors and installation free of charge to qualified homeowners in the City of Lancaster. For more information on the smoke detector program, please contact the Fire Marshal Division at 717-291-4869.