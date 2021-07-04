One hospitalized after crash in Ephrata involving fire truck

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police Department is reporting a Saturday night crash involving a fire truck sent one person to the hospital in Lancaster County.

On Saturday, July 3, around 7 p.m., Ephrata Police responded to a working structure fire in the 1500 block of Division Highway in Ephrata Township.

Around 7:20 p.m., a crash occurred on the 1400 block of Division Highway. This crash involved a responding Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company Ladder Truck.

Another vehicle, driven by Daryl Reiff, 38, turned into the path of the oncoming fire truck.

Reiff, who is from Annville, was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, where his condition is unknown.

All occupants of the fire truck were taken as a precautionary measure to Lancaster General Hospital. All were discharged with no injuries.

Reiff has been cited for his actions.