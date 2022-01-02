One injured after fiery crash in Lancaster County

One person was injured after a crash occurred in Ephrata, Lancaster County in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan 2. Photo Courtesy of Ephrata police

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after a crash occurred in Ephrata, Lancaster County during the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan 2.

The crash occurred on US 222 South, just north of the Ephrata US 322 exit. According to Ephrata police, a small Toyota sedan was traveling on US 222. It left the roadway and rolled over several times into a wooded area. The vehicle came to a stop on its roof, where it then caught fire.

Witnesses of the crash said that the driver, Wilkin Valera, 23, of Lancaster, was able to crawl out of the burning vehicle and only sustained minor injuries.

Valera was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the wooded area.