One injured after helicopter crash at Lancaster Airport

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A helicopter crashed Saturday morning at the Lancaster Airport, according to county dispatch.

The helicopter crashed close to the control tower on the property. There were two individuals on the helicopter at the time of the crash.

One individual was able to get off of the helicopter. The second individual was injured and transported to a local hospital for medical care.

According to the county dispatch, the Manheim Township Police Department reported to the scene. The incident is now cleared.

This is a developing story.