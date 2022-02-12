One injured after shots fired in Columbia Borough

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after shots were fired in Columbia, Lancaster County on Friday, Feb. 11.

At around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots being fired in the 400 block of Union Street in Columbia. When police arrived, they found a young man who was shot in the leg.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

He was transported to the hospital by ambulance and his injury is not life-threatening.

Anyone with information related to the incident should contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.