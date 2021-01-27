One injured in Manheim Township roll-over crash, on-ramp closed for an hour

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle rolled over on the ramp from Route 283 to Manheim Pike late Wednesday morning, injuring one and closing the ramp for an hour, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, sustained serious injuries in the crash and needed to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle before taken to a local hospital.

The vehicle is suspected to have been traveling south along the ramp between Manheim Pike and route 283 East before striking a cement barrier and rolling over onto the grass alongside the ramp.

The ramp is now open again.

No other vehicles or people were involved in this accident. The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this incident should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.