One killed, one hospitalized after early morning crash in Warwick Township

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One man was killed and one person was hospitalized in an overnight crash in Lancaster County.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), 21-year-old Renny Kline of Lititz was heading North on Highlands Drive in Warwick Township after 1 a.m. when he lost control on a curve.

His vehicle rolled several times and landed on its roof, hitting a gazebo.

Preliminary evidence suggests both speed and consumption of alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

The NLCRPD say Kline died at the scene while the passenger was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with further information concerning this crash investigation is requested to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965, or via NLCRPD police dispatch at 717-664-1180.