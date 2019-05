COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) - A Lancaster man was struck by a vehicle and killed late Thursday.

Michael Graybill, 45, was struck in the area of Ninth Street and Lancaster Avenue around 11:40 p.m., Columbia police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old York man, called 911 and remained at the scene. Police said he is cooperating with their investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Brent Keyser at 717-684-7735.