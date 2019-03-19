One person killed in early morning crash in Lancaster county

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County.

It happened around 3:30 this morning on South Belmont Road near the railroad tracks in Paradise Township.

Dispatch tells us one person is dead. It's unclear if there were any other people in the vehicle.

We do not know what caused the crash.

We're told Belmont Rd. is closed between Quarry Road and Lincoln Highway.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.