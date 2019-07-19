2 dead, 1 injured after stabbings in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are dead and another is wounded after a stabbing in the city late Thursday, police said.

Officers called to the 500 block of High Street found a 53-year-old woman dead from the multiple stab wounds around 10:30 p.m. A 20-year-old woman was stabbed and died at a hospital.

A 33-year-old man underwent surgery for a stab wound that punctured his lung but was able to identify his attacker. That person was arrested near the intersection of South Prince and West Vine streets.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the victims, and it wasn’t immediately clear what led to the stabbings.

Two children in the home safely escaped to a neighbor’s house and are in the care of family members.