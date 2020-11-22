One person shot in Lancaster, police looking for suspect

Late Saturday night a 41-year-old man was shot following a large fight at a party on the first block of North Mulberry St.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Lancaster Bureau of Police Officers administered life-saving first aid until the victim was transported to the hospital by EMS.

Witnesses say one person involved in the fight left the scene and came back with a gun before shooting the victim several times.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim and suspect are known to each other and this was not a random act of violence.

The victim is currently in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names. You can also submit a tip here.