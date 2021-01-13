Onsite instruction resumes for Students in School District of Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — All students from the School District of Lancaster may return to full onsite instruction beginning January 25.

The school board approved the move in a vote Tuesday night, adopt a plan that opens in person classrooms while providing virtual options to families.

Parents and students can pick from three options:

On-Site Instruction – Student returns to school five days per week on a traditional schedule Virtual Instruction – Student attends traditional class(es) virtually by “Zooming In” five days per week. Cyber Pathways Academy – Student participates in full cyber learning.

Highschool and pre-kindergarten are the exceptions to the full five-days per week plan.

Highschoolers will return over three weeks in a hybrid schedule, and pre-kindergarten will be held in five half-days per week.

The school administration says Students in grades Pre-K through 8, and high school freshman and seniors will be offered onsite instruction starting Jan. 25. High school sophomores and juniors will have the option to return on February 8.

Families are encouraged to contact their school building if they have not yet completed the district survey deciding how their children will attend school beginning January 25.