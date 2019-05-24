Ophelia Day pairs high school, elementary school students

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The relationship that Solanco High School senior Joshua Canale and 13-year-old Tyler Rhodes have is one that’s been building for three years.

Every year, the two get together on Ophelia Day at the high school. It’s a day meant to bring together students like Tyler and Joshua.

“It makes me see more in life. Just that the smallest things can make this kid so happy and I take a lot for granted,” said Canale.

It’s the most anticipated day of the year in the district. Younger students buddy up with high schoolers and enjoy games, food, and friendship.

The day is a point of pride for the older kids who raise money through the year to make sure it’s a success.

“I have some buddies who write letters to their younger buddies ahead of time, who ask if their buddies are coming again next year,” said Lindsay Capoferri, a school counselor.

With 300 high school students participating this year and a happy look on Tyler’s face, you don’t need to guess how this year went.

“This kid, he makes things a lot better, and he’s making this day a lot happier. Seeing a smile on his face puts a smile on mine,” said Canale.