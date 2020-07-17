Over 50 independent retailers in Lancaster City to participate in Indie Retail Week

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Over 50 Lancaster City independent retail stores will offer a special deal or promotion for shoppers during Indie Retail Week from 17 to 24.

“Now is the perfect time to shop local, either in person or online, and experience all of the exciting things Lancaster City has to offer,” said Anne Williams, Director of Communications at Lancaster City Alliance. “Shoppers can visit lancindieretail.com to plan their experience and learn about participating retailers,” said Williams.

Lancaster’s independent retail community has been a part of the City for hundreds of years. Today the City of Lancaster is home to both long-standing and brand-new businesses.

However, no matter how long they have been in business, the City’s retail community is coming off of a difficult few months and Indie Retail Week is an opportunity to give local retailers a needed boost in sales.

“We hope shoppers from around the region choose to celebrate Indie Retail Week with us,” said Wyatt Behringer, Marketing and Communications Manager, City of Lancaster Office of Promotion. “This is a great opportunity to give our retail community the economic support they need after the pandemic shutdown,” said Behringer.

Shoppers can also show their support by purchasing a commemorative Indie Retail Week shopping tote, with proceeds from the bag going toward promoting Lancaster City Merchants. The totes are $15 each and can be purchased at visitlancastercity.square.site/ .

