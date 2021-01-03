Overnight fire in Lancaster County, firefighters fought for two hours

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — In the early hours of Sunday morning, a house in East Cocalico Township was on fire, according to authorities.

The house on the first block of Deanne Circle was on fire from 1 a.m. and firefighters cleared the scene around 3 p.m.

No one was hurt but there is still no information on the damages the fire caused or what caused the overnight fire.

