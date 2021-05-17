Pa. College of Health Sciences students getting hands-on experience while administering COVID vaccines

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Nursing students at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences are screening patients and giving them COVID vaccine shots at the community vaccination site at the Park City Center.

Penn Medicine is coordinating the efforts to meet the demand for vaccines while also getting nursing students clinical time they need in order to graduate.

At the beginning of the pandemic, it was rare for nurses to get clinical time, making it difficult to get new ones into the field.

“We learn these skills at the college and I mean, we have great teachers that do it,” Taylor Maxwell, in her 2nd year at the Pa. College of Health Sciences said. “but the reality is when you’re there with a person, you have to take them into consideration. You gotta meet their emotional needs while they’re sitting there because it’s scary. This is something that, for a lot of people, has affected their lives personally.”

The nursing students at the Park City Center are the only students helping administer shots with Penn Medicine staffers.