LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A college of technology in Lancaster is one step closer to expanding short-term workforce training programs for adults after receiving $200,000 in new funding.

Governor Tom Wolf announced the funding for Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology on Tuesday, May 31.

“The manufacturing industry plays a key role in Pennsylvania’s economy, and ensuring we have the workforce to staff it is critical,” said Gov. Wolf. “As the need for trained skilled trade workers continues, we look to institutions like Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology to not only maintain our workforce but to develop new programs that will keep the commonwealth on the forefront of the manufacturing industry.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to the release, the school plans to use the funding from Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program to help fund a full-time Workforce Development Manager. The school also plans to hire industry-specific consultants to support the expansion of the programs offered.

The school expects to double enrollment in:

Production Welding

Commercial Industrial Electrical

Commercial Industrial HVAC

Commercial Industrial Plumbing

Commercial Industrial Facilities Maintenance Technology

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

“This funding will expand access to workforce training programs, increasing employability skills, and impacting lifelong economic prosperity as individuals who complete these programs accept family-sustaining jobs, which will help them purchase homes, build wealth, and contribute to our collective community,” said Pedro A. Rivera, President of Thaddeus Stevens College.

To learn more about the Manufacturing PA initiative, click here.