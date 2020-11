LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cash 5 ticket sold in Lancaster matched all five balls drawn, which will award a $407,318 jackpot to the winner.

The winning numbers were 06-09-17-19-23. The ticket was sold at Turkey Hill on Stony Battery Road in Lancaster. The store will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner can only be identified after the ticket is validated the prize is claimed. If you happen to be the lucky winner, you can contact the Pennsylvania Lottery here.