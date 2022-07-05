LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Lancaster.

The ticket was sold on Friday, July 1, with all five winning balls drawn, 8-9-16-41-42.

The winning ticket sold in Lancaster is worth $488,530.50 less withholding and sold at the Turkey Hill at 1612 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster. The story also earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 14,200 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, and chances of winning.