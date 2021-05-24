Pa. Lottery Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold on Saturday, May 22 at the Turkey Hill on 2395 S. Market St., in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, more than 38,200 other Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $236 million, or $161.1 million cash, for the next drawing which is set for Wednesday, May 26.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.