LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County Treasure Hunt ticket winner will split a jackpot prize of $132,000 with a winner from Allegheny County.

Each ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 9-12-16-19-25, and both winners will receive individual prizes of $66,000. The winning ticket in Lancaster was sold at the Turkey Hill on North Reading Road.

More than 40,600 Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing. The winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Those with winning tickets should visit the PA Lottery’s website to learn more on how to claim their prize by clicking here.