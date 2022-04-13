LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The State Agriculture Secretary was in Lancaster County to talk about progress on the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Project.

Russel Redding met with conservationists on Wednesday, April 13 to talk about what the state is doing to help protects the waterways that feed into the bay.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Environmentalists have strongly criticized Pennsylvania for not doing more to protect the bay. The state of Maryland has talked about suing the state for not fighting water pollution.

“We’ve said many times that in this discussion about water quality, particularly the Chesapeake Bay watershed implementation plan for Pennsylvania, there are coequal goals. There’s a water quality goal. And there’s a viable farms goal, and you won’t get the first without the second,” Secretary Redding said.

The Lancaster County Conservation District has committed more than $1.6 million to help,

