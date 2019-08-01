PA Renaissance Faire opening weekend

It’s the opening weekend for the PA Renaissance Faire. The multi-month long celebration begins August 3rd and continues through the end of October.

There will be old-time games like jousting and tons of food, including the famous turkey leg.

Every weekend there will be a different theme. From honoring our military heroes to dressing up your dogs and bringing pets along to a magical wizarding weekend. Opening weekend, August, 3-4 is Children’s Fantasy weekend. Kids 11 and younger are free

According to their website, regular adult tickets at the gate cost $31.95. Kids tickets at the gate cost $12.95. You can get a discount if you buy tickets in advance online. To visit the official PA Ren Faire website for dates, tickets and times click here.

For more information about the ABC27 News sweepstakes contest click here.