Pa. SPCA frees several dogs in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania SPCA Humane Law Enforcement says it freed 17 dogs from breeders in Lancaster County this past week.

In a Facebook post, the Pa. SPCA says it happened on Wednesday morning. They also say this breeder has had previous interactions with their Humane Law Enforcement team.

The team saved different breeds, including an English Bulldog and her three-week-old puppies. And many of the bulldogs had a respiratory issue called Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome.

Other breeds saved include a French Bulldog, a Newfoundland, and a Dachshund and her three babies.

Two of the dogs needed to be intubated, with one needing immediate surgery. They’re hopeful the dogs will make full recoveries.

The SPCA says it will make sure the dogs will never have to over-breed again, and live pain-free lives in forever homes.