Pa. SPCA Humane Law Enforcement team rescues 17 dogs from Lancaster County property

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the Pennsylvania SPCA Humane Law Enforcement team removed 17 dogs, including five unweaned puppies, from a Lancaster County property.

Acting on a tip from a good samaritan, the SPCA team believed the animals welfare was in danger.

Specifically, they were able to rescue 16 German Shepherd-type and one Siberian Husky-type dogs. After obtaining a search warrant, officers removed the five puppies and their mom. The remaining rescues were adolescent and adult-aged dogs.

Despite being rescued from Lancaster County, the dogs are not yet in the care of the PSPCA in Lancaster.

According to the PSPCA, “all of the dogs were transported to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters to be examined and cared for by the shelter’s medical team.”