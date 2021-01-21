Pa. State Police in search of missing, endangered Lancaster woman

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday evening, the Pennsylvania State Police issued a missing and endangered person report for Mildred Cranmer, 80, of Lancaster.

According to PSP, Cranmer was least seen around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, at Wildbriar Court North in Lancaster County.

Cranmer is 5’6″ with hazel eyes and gray hair, and is driving a white 2012 Ford Taurus.

Her sedan vehicle has Pa. tag LMD7917. Cranmer is believed to be a potential danger to herself and may be confused.

Anyone with information about Cranmer’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately or contact Manor Township Police Department at 717-664-1180.

