Pa. State Police investigating deadly fire in Lancaster County

FULTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a house fire killed two people inside a residence in Lancaster.

The fire occurred in the 100 block of Little Britain Church Road around 3:30 a.m. on Monday morning. When first responders arrived, they found the first floor engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was put out, two people were found dead inside the house. The identities of the two people have not yet been confirmed.

The state police fire marshall unit is investigating the cause of the fire they say after preliminary investigations, they found the fire does not appear to be suspicious.