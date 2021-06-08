Pa. State Police investigating fatal crash in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday morning around 10:30 a.m. in Caernarvon Township.

According to a police report, a sedan was traveling on Main Street when it attempted to make a left turn. An on-coming dump truck struck the sedan on its passenger side. The two vehicles then struck a utility pole and came to a rest off the road.

Two occupants of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. No word on the condition of the other driver or the identities of those involved.

