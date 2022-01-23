Pa. State Police looking for suspect of strangulation in Lancaster County

QUARRYVILLE, Pa (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man they say choked a woman in Quarryville, Lancaster County.

According to a report released by the PSP, officers responded to a domestic altercation on Friday, Jan. 21. The report says that William Weaver, 39, choked Bonnie Winters, 41, at a residence on Four Pines Road in Quarryville.

Weaver had already left the location by the time PSP arrived on the scene.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Weaver and anyone with information on his whereabouts is to contact PSP Lancaster.