LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two summer camps are being held that are both sponsored by Camp Cadet of Lancaster County.

According to a release, Sunny Day Camp is a one-day camp for adults and children with special needs. It is being held on Saturday, May 14 at the Lafayette Fire Company, located at 63 Lafayette Way in Lancaster. The camp will feature the canine unit, as well as a police vehicle display as well as lunch, games, and music.

For more information about this event, including a sign-up form, click here.

Camp Cadet is a week-long overnight program scheduled for August 14 to August 19, 2022. This program is for children ages 12 to 14 and is free of charge to attend. The goal of the camp is to create a positive relationship with law personnel while living in an environment similar to the Pennsylvania State Police academy.

For more information about Camp Cadet, click here.