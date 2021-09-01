PA-Task Force 1 being deployed to Lancaster to help with Ida efforts

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Philadelphia Fire tweeted Wednesday PA-Task Force 1 will be rerouted to Lancaster to help with rescue efforts due to the impact of Tropical Depression Ida.

Update: @PATaskForce1 is returning to Philly from its initial #Ida deployment. About 35 members will be rerouted to Lancaster to provide water rescue capabilities as heavy rain moves across Pennsylvania. — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) September 1, 2021

Philadelphia Fire says the team is coming back from their initial deployment to help with Hurricane Ida rescues in the south. Now, over 30 members of the team will go to Lancaster as the heavy rains continue and flooding risks increase.

