‘Pack the Park’ aims to help area non-profits with donations

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Inside of Clipper Magazine Stadium there’s been no baseball action on the field for 16 months because of COVID-19, but this week the Lancaster Barnstormers are hoping to fill their stadium.

The baseball team is hosting “Pack the Park” food, clothing, and personal drive item.

“The holidays are a season of giving and everyone is giving, giving and then January comes around and the need doesn’t stop but the giving slows down,” director of Fan Experience for the Barnstormers, Alex Bunn, said. “We want to start 2021 off strong. We as the stadium we’re always trying to be a community center, not just a baseball stadium. I think that’s why this is super important to us.”

Bunn told abc27 News that the goal is to fill skids around the concourse with food and clothing that can then be handed out to local nonprofits.

“Anything that you’re willing to give, we’re willing to accept,” Bunn said. “Even cash donations online, and gift cards. We know they appreciate those as well.”

The timing of the donation drive comes at a fortunate time.

The Food Hub of Lancaster County is helping an extra 40% more people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interim executive director for the Food Hub, Alexandra Scrhamm, said the drive should help keep the shelves stocked.

“It will be a tremendous help,” Schramm said. “This is perfect timing for us to be able to help fill the need there is in Lancaster County.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Box Office of Clipper Magazine Stadium at any time between 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25 until Friday, Jan. 29.

On the final day of the celebration on Saturday, Jan. 30, the event will consist of music, Cylo, and discounted Barnstormers tickets being sold with half of every ticket price being donated back to local organizations whom the event benefits.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.