‘Pack the Park’ kicks off six day food, clothing, and personal item drive

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The “Pack the Park” food, clothing, and personal item drive kicks off Monday in Lancaster. The events, hosted by the Lancaster Barnstormers and Clipper Magazine Stadium are held through Jan. 30.

The goal is to fill the park with enough donated items to fill skids throughout the entire concourse.

Donations can be dropped off at the Box Office of Clipper Magazine Stadium at any time between 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25 until Friday, Jan. 29.

On the final day of the celebration on Saturday, Jan. 30, the event will consist of music, Cylo, and discounted Barnstormers tickets being sold with half of every ticket price being donated back to local organizations whom the event benefits. The event runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.