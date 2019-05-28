Pair charged with stealing from people with mental health issues Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa (WHTM) - Two people in Lancaster County are facing charges after being accused of taking more than $36,000 dollars from two other people who suffer from mental health issues.

While conducting a search warrant for another case, police said they observed financial paperwork showing Michael Dunk, 52, was a Representative Payee for the two alleged victims. A Representative Payee is someone who acts as a receiver of Social Security Disability or Supplemental Security Income for a person who is not fully capable of managing their own benefits.

After serving several more search warrants for financial reports, police suspected Dunk and Carol Witmer, 53, gained access to the alleged victims funds and withdrew that money for their personal use from at least August 2017 to March 1, 2019.

Dunk and Witmer are charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Dunk is already in Lancaster County Prison facing charges related to sexual assault against a minor.

Witmer is still wanted by police. Police said they believe she is actively avoiding apprehension. Anyone with information about Witmer is asked to call Elizabethtown Police Department at 717-367-1835.