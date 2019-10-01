Pair held for trial in shooting death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men have been ordered to trial for a fatal shooting on East Chestnut Street.

A district judge on Monday found prosecutors have enough evidence against 22-year-olds Ryan Rivera and Brian Paltan.

Both men are charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and firearms offenses in the May 30 killing of 22-year-old Tyreek Gardner in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street.

Authorities say the pair confronted Gardner in the 300 block of East Fulton Street and initially challenged him to a fight. When Gardner ran, they say Rivera and Paltan chased him in a car and opened fire on two blocks, fatally wounding Gardner on a sidewalk.

