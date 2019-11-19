Pair sought after $1,200 shoplifting spree

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have identified a man they say stole more than $1,200 worth of merchandise during nine trips to the same grocery store.

Manheim Township police are looking for 33-year-old Norman Clifton-Coleman and 32-year-old Robin Greiner, both of Lancaster.

They say Clifton-Coleman was responsible for the series of thefts at the Giant Food Store at 1360 Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township between Sept. 11 and Oct. 4.

Greiner was an accomplice during one of the incidents on Sept. 22, police said.

Police have warrants charging the pair with theft. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the police department at 717-569-6401.

