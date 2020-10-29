Paramedic in Lancaster recognized with top honor

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – Being called into the office on a Friday at 5 p.m. by some of his bosses was not how Lt. Nathan Shorter, a paramedic with Lancaster EMS, thought he’d find out some of the biggest news of his career.

“All of the sudden they sat me down and said ‘I have to read this paper to you’,” Shorter recalled. “It was all the awards I got.”

Shorter, who has been with Lancaster EMS for about a decade, was recently named ALS practitioner of the year in Pennsylvania by the Pennsylvania Emergency Health Services Council.

The recognition is one of the highest honors a paramedic can receive.

“I don’t come to work thinking I’m going to get an award,” Shorter said. “I’m very humble about it.”

There was no life saving action per say that got Shorter the recognition, but at Lancaster EMS Shorter has gained a reputation for his hard work and his good attitude.

Shorter is also on the peer counseling team at Lancaster EMS where he talks to first responders about their mental health.

Mental health among first responders is seen as important topic as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The mentality is you used to go in there and do what you have to do,” Shorter said. “Now as generations are changing, we’re keeping things in, and we’re seeing people hold things in, which is not what you’re supposed to do in this business. You’re supposed to be able to talk it out.”

Shorter’s boss Bob May, the Executive Director of Lancaster EMS, said he has been impressed with Shorter’s can-do attitude.

May told ABC 27 News that Shorter first started for Lancaster EMS as a volunteer and rose through the ranks to be recognized as a top paramedic in the state.

“He is a very talented clinician,” May said. “He is a role model for those coming into the system and those established in the system.”

TOP STORIES