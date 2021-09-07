Lancaster parents arrested in connection to drowning of 4-month-old baby

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Lancaster County adults are charged with criminal homicide after a four-month-old baby under their care drowned in a bathtub.

David Meadows and Amy Manning are the parents of the victim. Meadows was arrested on Friday in West Earl Township. Manning was arrested on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee. The homicide charges stem from when police were called to a hotel room the parents were living in with two other children. According to police while Manning go the children ready for school, the victim was put in the bathtub unattended while the water was running.

Police collected video evidence and produced a timeline that determined the baby was left unattended for at least 20 minutes. Police say the parents admitted this was a practice they did regularly despite being told the dangers of it. Lifesaving measures were performed on the baby before it was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be freshwater drowning.

Manning and Meadows are both charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children. Meadows is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail. Manning is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania in the coming weeks.