Parents guilty of beating, torturing pre-teen girl

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Marietta couple has been convicted of abusing and torturing an 11-year-old girl.

Kenneth Greenly III, 36, and Jodie Hudson-Greenly, 43, were found guilty Friday of felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child, conspiracy, and simple assault.

Greenly is the girl’s father. Hudson-Greenly is her stepmother.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said for three days in April 2018, the girl was forced to perform a strenuous leg exercise known as “wall sits” for over four hours each day.

She was not allowed to sleep, eat, shower, or go to the bathroom. When she went to the bathroom through her clothes, urine was poured over her head, authorities said.

The couple also beat the girl with a belt, causing bruises all over ber back, legs and arms, and then bragged about what they did, the district attorney’s office said.

They will be sentenced in a couple of months.