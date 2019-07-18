Parents left 4 children alone in car, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A city couple left four young children unattended in a vehicle while the temperature outside was approaching 90 degrees, police said.

Pedro Frias, 55, and Estefany Martinez, 24, are charged with four felony counts each of endangering the welfare of children and related offenses.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Prospect Street on Sunday afternoon after someone heard the children crying. The officers were told the children had been unattended for at least 25 minutes, police said in a news release.

The vehicle keys had been left in the ignition, and the front driver window was opened about six inches, police said. The outside temperature was 88 degrees with a heat index of 92 degrees.

The children, all girls between 3 years and 9 months old, were taken to a hospital for evaluation then placed into protective custody.

Police said they found the parents at a nearby home. Both were arraigned and then released on unsecured bail.