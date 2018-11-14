LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) - Inside the house where Jack Nicholson lived are photos and memories of the 16-year-old Warwick High School junior.

"Jack really was just a goof," his mother, Donna Nicholson-Stief, said. "He was a fun kid who was full of life. Jack laughed with his whole body."

Jack's parents told ABC27 News their son was in the back of the car that was carrying Jack, Meghan Keeney, and Rylan Beebe. Jack and Meghan died in the crash near the high school last month.

"We're just so blessed and thankful for the outpouring of love and goodness in this community," said Roger Stief, Jack's father.

"Out of all of us that are hurting, Jack is the only one who is good," Donna said. "He's home, he's whole, he's healed and he's well. He's with his Lord and Savior."

Jack's parents are also praying for the woman involved in the crash. They said they know she is hurting.

"We have no idea what happened," Donna said. "Someday we may know, but nothing is going to bring Jack and Meghan back."

Donna and Roger said Jack's last words to them were "I love you."

As the family relies on their faith, it seems it sent them a message before the crash.

Donna said she and Jack were looking at the sunrise that morning. She pointed to a sign she saw in a picture of that sunrise.

"The sunshine, as it's coming up, is forming a cross," Donna said. "It just reminds me where Jack is."

No charges have been filed in the crash. A spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorney's office said the investigation is ongoing.