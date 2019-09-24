Parents sentenced to state prison for beating, torturing pre-teen girl

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Marietta couple was sentenced this week to serve state prison sentences for a sequence of abuse and torture of an 11-year-old girl who was deprived of food and bathroom.

Kenneth Greenly III, 36, and Jodie Hudson-Greenly, 43, were convicted in July of also having the girl perform for hours “wall sits” a strenuous physical exercise for a child.

Greenly the girl’s father and Hudson-Greenly her stepmother were convicted of felony counts of endangering a child, conspiracy and misdemeanor assault.

The victim was not allowed to sleep, eat, shower, or go to the bathroom. When she went to the bathroom through her clothes, urine was poured over her head, authorities said.

The couple also beat the girl with a belt, causing bruises all over ber back, legs and arms, and then bragged about what they did, the district attorney’s office said.

The victim said in court in her written statement that she now understands what love is since she is living with relatives who have become her adoptive parents.

Jodie will serve 2 to 5 years in prison and Kenneth will serve 2 to 4 years, as ordered by Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller.

Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart said Jodie was the “ringleader,” in that she decided and enacted the punishments against the 11-year-old girl.

The girl wrote impact statements to both parents, and those statements were read aloud in court by her adoptive mother. In the statements, the girl asked why she was abused, writing that her stepmother never loved her or gave her a chance to build a loving relationship.