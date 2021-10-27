Park City Center employee helped several people escape to safety during mall shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It has been over a week and a half since the Park City Center shooting left six people injured in Lancaster County.

High school senior Phoebe Koppenheffer says since the shooting it can sometimes be hard to clock in and start her shift because she can’t forget what happened that day. She also says she remembers people screaming, running, and even trampling each other and Koppenheffer says the effects of that horrific day still stay with her.

“It’s just kinda hard trying to like put myself back out in the mall knowing that happened a little over a week ago,” Koppenheffer said.

“I look around and everybody is like crying and everybody was on the phone I’m texting everyone I know telling them I love you guys I’ll text you when I get home but I didn’t know that I was going to go home,” Koppenheffer said.

Her mother Vanessa says her daughter was so shaken up and was doing her best to process what all took place.

“I pick her up I’m asking her what happened and she’s trying to recount as much as she possibly could,” Vanessa Koppenheffer said.

“Oftentimes there’s triggers from our environment as we experience that event that we’re not perceiving in the moment but they are coated in the brain,” Dr. Melissa Brown said.

UPMC licensed psychologist Dr. Melissa Brown says anxiety and triggers from trauma are normal. Dr. Brown says every action has a reaction.

“Sometimes you will hear people say things well-meaning like you got to forget about it, just move on, the brain doesn’t quite work like that it wants to fill in the pieces that are missing,” Dr. Brown said.

Dr. Brown also says to help reduce anxiety, surround yourself with supportive people, and talk to a professional.

“I am a very family-oriented person so I’m just gravitated towards getting people out and helping everybody get to safety,” Dr. Brown said.

After the shooting Phoebe says she and her co-workers were offered therapy, and says this is something she is seeking.