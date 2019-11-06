Park City Center looks to renovate empty Bon-Ton space

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It has been over a year since Bon-Ton last opened its doors at the Park City Center, the space has remained vacant since.

Sketches handed to the Lancaster Planning Commission reveal two restaurant concepts the mall is looking to occupy the old department space.

The restaurants have not been identified but the details that were revealed show new parking spaces, new tenant areas, and a new entrance to the mall.

Mary Hoeful previously worked at the Bon-Ton. When she was shown the sketches she said, “I hated seeing Bon-Ton leave but now that they’re not there let’s bring in something that will make a difference.”

The mall’s owner, Brookfield Properties, is urging the city to move quickly regarding demolition because the Bon-Ton replacement concept has not been finalized.

“I don’t want to see the mall fall into disrepair, close or anything like that,” local Teresa Falker says. “Anything they can do to keep it alive, I think is a good thing.”

The planning commission looks to vote Wednesday night and if approved, the mall anticipates submitting a final land development plan.

The mall also hopes to have the new entrance open by the holiday shopping season of 2020.